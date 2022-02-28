Utah Retirement Systems Sells 448 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 379.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average is $248.39.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

