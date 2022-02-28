Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 229,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $112.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

