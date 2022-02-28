Utah Retirement Systems Sells 900 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital World Investors raised its position in NovoCure by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NovoCure by 27.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NovoCure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

