Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $294.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.43. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

