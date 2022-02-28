Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,691,000 after acquiring an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,949,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.76. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

