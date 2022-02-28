Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearshares LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 283,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $221.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

