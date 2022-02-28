Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,250 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Verint Systems worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

