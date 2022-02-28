VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Lifted by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,411 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.5% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.53% of VICI Properties worth $94,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 129,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

