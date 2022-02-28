Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,667.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($36.28).

VCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.10) to GBX 2,060 ($28.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($31.69) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Victrex stock traded up GBX 34 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,948 ($26.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,987. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,835 ($24.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($36.99). The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,184.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,366.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.31) per share. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In other news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.42), for a total transaction of £186,524.16 ($253,670.83). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,893 ($25.74) per share, for a total transaction of £53,004 ($72,084.86). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,330,140.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

