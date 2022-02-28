Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.55% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $23,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $724,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $18.10. 1,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,632. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

