VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.87. 57,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. VMware has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. FBN Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.87.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 205,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

