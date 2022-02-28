Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.25 Million in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $481,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,316. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.79 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

