Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,347 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

WAL opened at $94.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $84.71 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

