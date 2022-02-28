Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 556.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venator Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 44,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
