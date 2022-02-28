Vontier Co. (VNT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 24th

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $24.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Vontier has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 181,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,613.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 172,068 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vontier by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.