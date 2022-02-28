Voss Capital LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $72.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

