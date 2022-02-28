W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WPC traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $77.27. 2,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,585. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 171.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.