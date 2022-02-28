Wanchain (WAN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.77 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $66.48 million and $1.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00196602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022438 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00359955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00060947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007909 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

