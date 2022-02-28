Waste Connections, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (TSE:WCN)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$157.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.27. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$124.07 and a 12-month high of C$176.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target for the company.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

