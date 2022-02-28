Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE W opened at $131.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.19 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.