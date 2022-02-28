WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 156,726 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40.

