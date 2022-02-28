Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 305,267 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,267 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $19,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of IXN stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

