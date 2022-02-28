Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after buying an additional 124,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 109.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,420,000 after buying an additional 185,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $45.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

