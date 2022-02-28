Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.27 on Monday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $728.19 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC cut their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

