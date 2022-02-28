Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Yandex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,444,000 after purchasing an additional 408,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Yandex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $720,404,000 after purchasing an additional 113,322 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yandex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after purchasing an additional 213,209 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yandex by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. Yandex has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

