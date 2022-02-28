Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases New Holdings in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HSUN)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hartford Sustainable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HSUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 49.60% of Hartford Sustainable Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of HSUN stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. Hartford Sustainable Income ETF has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $40.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32.

