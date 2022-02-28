Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 549,775 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 549,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,698,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

