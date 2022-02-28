Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $166.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.60.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $129.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.89. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,418,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

