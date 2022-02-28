Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%.
NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.
In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,044 shares of company stock worth $256,950. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.