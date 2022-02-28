Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.95 Million

Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $20.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.80 million and the highest is $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $84.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.30 million to $87.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $89.80 million, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $94.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 25.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com began coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.42. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,044 shares of company stock worth $256,950. Corporate insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.