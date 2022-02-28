Whelan Financial Invests $10.52 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whelan Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,017,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,353,000 after acquiring an additional 177,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,361,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,463,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,775,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,169,000 after acquiring an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.88. The stock had a trading volume of 43,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.