Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.75 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.11.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$4.69 and a one year high of C$9.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$159,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,568,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$20,461,575.24. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $319,102.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

