Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Xylem worth $33,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 52,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.44. 1,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,747. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.74 and a 52 week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

