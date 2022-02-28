Yale University Grows Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Yale University raised its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Stitch Fix comprises about 0.3% of Yale University’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yale University owned approximately 0.07% of Stitch Fix worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.2% in the third quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 47.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 204.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,612 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,069,286 shares of company stock worth $43,092,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

