Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Yandex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Yandex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YNDX. StockNews.com raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

