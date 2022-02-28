Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Univar Solutions’ earnings. Univar Solutions posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univar Solutions.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,608. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,478,000 after acquiring an additional 251,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 218.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions (Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Univar Solutions (UNVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.