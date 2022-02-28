Zacks: Analysts Expect Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.17 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) will announce $210.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.90 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $194.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laureate Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.77. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,988,000 after buying an additional 23,842,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after buying an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,195,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,828,000 after buying an additional 302,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,793,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,429,000 after buying an additional 423,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,919,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,594,000 after buying an additional 382,092 shares during the last quarter.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

