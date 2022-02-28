Zacks: Analysts Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will report sales of $61.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.08 million and the highest is $62.70 million. Terreno Realty reported sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year sales of $258.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.14 million to $268.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $281.27 million, with estimates ranging from $263.60 million to $306.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Terreno Realty.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,932. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,624,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,281,000 after buying an additional 1,055,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,031,000 after buying an additional 423,683 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,556,000 after buying an additional 418,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,249,000 after buying an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

