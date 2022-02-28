Zacks: Analysts Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.57. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $102.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, EVP James Cornelius sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,206,000 after buying an additional 106,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,293.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 41,946 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

