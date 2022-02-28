Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Announce -$1.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) will post ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($4.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($4.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.96.

Shares of GLPG opened at $65.74 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $87.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth $1,549,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

