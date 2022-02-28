Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.11. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

