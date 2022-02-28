Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Brokerages predict that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Airgain reported sales of $17.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $78.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.21 million, with estimates ranging from $87.31 million to $103.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.08. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

