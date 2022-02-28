Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 251.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 5,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,703. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $62.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

