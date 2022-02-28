Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $13,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,799,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUVB opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

