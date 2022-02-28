Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sanofi.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $52.22. 45,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,633. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

