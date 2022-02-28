Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.
Shares of TPVG opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.