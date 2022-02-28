Zacks: Brokerages Expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.