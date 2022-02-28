Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.78 Million

Brokerages predict that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) will post $54.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $155.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $316.23 million, with estimates ranging from $299.50 million to $336.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.04.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,960 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after purchasing an additional 685,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. 10,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,013. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

