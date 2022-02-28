Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $418.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $509.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total transaction of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,087 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.