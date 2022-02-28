Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of BPOP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.74. 13,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,815. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

