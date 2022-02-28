Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 261,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,354. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

