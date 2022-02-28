Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Crown by 775.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,479,000 after acquiring an additional 891,964 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Crown by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 797,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,739,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,268,000 after buying an additional 384,418 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.72. The stock had a trading volume of 21,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,937. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.11 and a one year high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

